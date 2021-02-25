Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,744.46

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,744.46 ($35.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,597.65 ($47.00). Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at GBX 3,565 ($46.58), with a volume of 589,661 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,575 ($33.64).

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,151.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,744.46. The company has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.95.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

