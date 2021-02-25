Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$2.25 at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 61.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.39.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$5.87. 10,708,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,156. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$6.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.67.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

