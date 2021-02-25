WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.84

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $598.25 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006429 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

