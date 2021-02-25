WhiteHorse Finance’s (WHF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WHF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

