WhiteHorse Finance’s (WHF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WHF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.
NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
