Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.30

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $10.00. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 318,254 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $418.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.