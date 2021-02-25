WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. WideOpenWest traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WOW. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

