William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 72,426 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Columbia Banking System worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

