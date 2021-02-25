William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 417,772 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 417,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

OMI stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

