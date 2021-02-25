William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of J & J Snack Foods worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $156.34 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $176.01. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

