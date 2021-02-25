William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,874 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHDN opened at $236.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $237.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.37.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.83.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.