William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Black Hills worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,387.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 314,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.