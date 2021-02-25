William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,486 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of First American Financial worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 138.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $55.31 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

