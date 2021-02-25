William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

