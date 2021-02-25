William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,687 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,291 shares of company stock worth $4,963,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

