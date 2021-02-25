William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508,858 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Agilysys worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Agilysys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Agilysys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Agilysys by 11.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

