William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508,858 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Agilysys worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of AGYS opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

