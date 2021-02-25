William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sensient Technologies worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $80.03.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.