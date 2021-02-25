William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $181.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average is $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

