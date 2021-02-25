William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $14.52 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $584,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,810 shares of company stock worth $35,605,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $164.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.