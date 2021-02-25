William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,727 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Floor & Decor worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 197.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,367,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.