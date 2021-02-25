William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $10.30 Million Investment in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Rexnord as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE RXN opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

