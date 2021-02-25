William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,588,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

