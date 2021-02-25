William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 183,717 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,113,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $493,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

