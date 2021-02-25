William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Columbia Banking System worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLB. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

