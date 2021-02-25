William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 29,687 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,687 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.