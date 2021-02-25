William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 8,934 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of PDC Energy worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDCE opened at $33.58 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

