William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE SIX opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

