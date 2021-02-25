Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591,610 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.43% of Williams-Sonoma worth $111,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

