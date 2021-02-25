Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.45, but opened at C$0.51. Wilton Resources shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

