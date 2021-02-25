WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Stock Price Down 11.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) fell 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.67. 3,625,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,874,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

