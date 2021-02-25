Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $330.00

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 682248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £404.77 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

