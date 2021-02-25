WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $0.15

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $222,542.82 and approximately $10,294.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00032652 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.