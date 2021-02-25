Windham Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windham Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,127 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,837,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5,715.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 666,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 655,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,173.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 310,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. 6,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.46.

