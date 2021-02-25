Windham Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $105,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 95,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.17. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,676. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

