Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VHT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $229.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.89. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

