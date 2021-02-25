Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,500 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 0.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,177 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.