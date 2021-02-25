Windham Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,617,000 after purchasing an additional 879,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,316. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

