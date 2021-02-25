Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 24,490 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Windham Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 230,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,404,000 after acquiring an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 135,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $63.51.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.