Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 59,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,796 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.4% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

