Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 8,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windham Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

