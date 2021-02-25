Wings (WINGS) Market Cap Reaches $4.06 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $25,304.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.58 or 0.00724686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.