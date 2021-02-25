Wings (WINGS) Price Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $22,667.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.23 or 0.00708814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

