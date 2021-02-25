Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 6.5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares were down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $68.94. Approximately 630,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 673,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

