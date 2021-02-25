WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (BATS:NTSX) Shares Down 2.8%

WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (BATS:NTSX) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.51. 249,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

