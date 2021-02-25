WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Down 2.8%

WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.51. Approximately 249,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 59,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 654.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.

