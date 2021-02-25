WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.89

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 1345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

