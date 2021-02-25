WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.08

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.08 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,447 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,876,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $4,148,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,883,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

