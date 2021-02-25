Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Wedbush

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.82.

Shares of WIX traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

