Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $328.84 and last traded at $333.50. Approximately 958,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 765,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.17.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.54.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

