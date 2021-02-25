Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Insider Sells £6,380,400 in Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 5,395 ($70.49) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,540.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,035.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.12).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

